De-Modi-tisation! Crorepati PM Narendra Modi’s assets: The complete breakdown

According to latest information by PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has both movable and immovable assets worth Rs 2.28 crore, As per information, the PM holds a little under Rs 50,000 in hard cash and a little over Rs 1 crore in banks, as of March 31, 2018. Meanwhile, it is to be noted that PM Modi owns no car in his name.

The total assets include movable assets worth Rs 1,28,50,498 and the current value of Modi’s property in Gandhinagar is worth Rs 1 crore. The PMO discloses that in the Gandhinagar NSCH Branch of state bank of India, Modi has a bank balance worth of Rs 11,29,690.

PM Modi has a life insurance (LIC) policy of Rs 1,59,281. He has also invested Rs 1,07,96,288 in FD and MOD (Multi Option Deposit Scheme) at the SBI Gandhinagar NSCH Branch.

The latest information shows that after taking over the PM office, the PM has not bought any gold jewellery. The reports also showed that he owns 4 gold rings which costs Rs 1,38,060. The declaration shows that PM Modi does not have a car or any other motor vehicle in his name.