Cyclone Ockhi updates: People in Gujarat advised to take precautionary measures

Surat: As Cyclone Ockhi closes in on Gujarat, the Surat District Magistrate on Tuesday urged the people not go out at night as a precautionary measure.

Speaking to ANI, Mahendra Patel, Surat DM said, “It’s likely to rain today. There will be strong winds. People have been advised to go out at night. Those living in kachha houses will be given shelter. The NDRF is on alert. Municipality and local bodies are working on their level.”

Cyclone Ockhi is likely to make a landfall in South Gujarat on Tuesday midnight.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to apprise of the situation and appealed to the people of Gujarat to focus on helping others across the state.

“Continuously monitoring the situation arising in various parts of the country due to #CycloneOckhi. Spoke to all relevant authorities and officials. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. With #CycloneOckhi expected to make a landfall in Gujarat, I appeal to @BJP4Gujarat Karyakartas to focus on helping people across the state. Our Karyakartas should devote themselves to providing all possible assistance and stand shoulder to shoulder with fellow citizens,” he tweeted.

The deadly cyclone has claimed at least 20 lives with hundreds still missing after it made a landfall in Kerala on November 30.

The Maharashtra Government had declared holiday in schools and colleges in Mumbai and adjoining areas on Tuesday as a precautionary measure against fast-approaching Cylcone Ockhi.

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations in the southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands continue. The Navy has deployed 10 naval ships and eight aircraft, round the clock service for the ongoing rescue operations