Cyclone Ockhi: Indian Navy traces 9 Kochi fishermen off Lakshadweep

— By PTI | Dec 04, 2017 12:38 pm
Kochi: An Indian Navy ship today located a fishing boat with nine crew members, reportedly missing from this city for the last 15 days, off Lakshadweep, a Defence spokesman here said.

The boat, Island Queen, was located by INS Kolkata 132 nautical miles north of Kavaratti in Lakshadweep, he said. They have been provided with food and water.

“All of them are safe.. They are coming on their own their boat to Kochi,” he said. The vessel was reportedly missing for last 15 days and a request was received from local administration to search for it, he added.


The spokesman further said the naval ship continued with them for some time before going for another rescue operation.

