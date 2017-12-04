Cyclone Ockhi: Death toll, fishermen rescue; all that we know so far
Cyclone Ockhi, which has caused widespread damage in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts, has till now taken lives of 19 people according to authorities. The state department also said that at least 690 people have been rescued so far while 96 were still missing.
It further stated that 63 people have been hospitalised while 74 houses have been fully damaged, and 1,122 houses have been partially damaged. The deadly cyclone, which has claimed many lives, lashed the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Saturday with torrential rainfall and gusty winds.
Developments on Cyclone Ockhi
Won’t be termed as national disaster
Cyclone Ockhi will not be termed a national disaster, Minister of State for Tourism K.J. Alphons said on Sunday. "There is no provision to declare this as a national calamity. The Centre will provide funds. If needed, more funds will be allocated," Alphons said
10 Naval ships deployed for relief work
The Navy today said 10 of its ships and eight aircraft were involved in the continuing search and rescue operations in the southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands following Cyclone Ockhi.
Cyclone Ockhi likely to weaken
Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said cyclonic storm Ockhi was likely to move in the northeasterly direction and gradually weaken. “The cyclonic storm has moved away from the Lakshadweep islands and is now about 1,000 km Southwest of Surat. The system is likely to move in the northeasterly direction and gradually weaken,” the minister said, in a press statement.
357 fishermen have been rescued so far
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday informed that, so far, 357 fishermen, including 71 from Tamil Nadu, who had been stranded in sea due to Cyclone Ockhi, have been rescued.
International safety network and foreign ships to help rescue
“Information has also been passed to international safety network and foreign ships to help rescue our fishermen. Meanwhile, 68 boats have reached Maharashtra coast out of which two boats were from Tamil Nadu and others from Kerala,” Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
Blame game on date of Cyclone Ockhi alert
In a blame game over Cyclone Ockhi, the Kerala government on Sunday insisted that it received an IMD weather alert only on November 30, but Union minister Alphons Kannathananm said it was issued two days earlier.
Cyclonic storm Ockhi moves away from Lakshadweep
Cyclonic storm Ockhi has moved away from Lakshadweep islands and now about 1,000 km southwest of Gujarat's Surat, Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday.