Cyclone Ockhi: Death toll, fishermen rescue; all that we know so far

Cyclone Ockhi, which has caused widespread damage in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts, has till now taken lives of 19 people according to authorities. The state department also said that at least 690 people have been rescued so far while 96 were still missing.

It further stated that 63 people have been hospitalised while 74 houses have been fully damaged, and 1,122 houses have been partially damaged. The deadly cyclone, which has claimed many lives, lashed the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Saturday with torrential rainfall and gusty winds.