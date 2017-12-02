Cyclone Ockhi creates havoc in Tamil Nadu, Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Cyclonic storm Ockhi has created havoc in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Kerala. The Indian Navy yesterday conducted a search and rescue operation of missing fishermen off the Kerala Coast.

Heavy rain lashed at Tirunelveli due to which the traffic came to a halt on the Karupanthurai – Melapalyam link road as the low-lying bridge was submerged in the Thamirabarani River.

As Cyclone Ockhi intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, around 165 families were shifted from the coastal areas of Kerala by the local administration.

Around 130 families from Chellanam, 17 from Kumbalangi and 18 from Edavanakad town of Ernakulam district were shifted, said the district administration.

Meanwhile, Coast Guard Ship C-427 has rescued two fishing boats off Vizhinjam, which were reported missing due to the cyclone. Arokia Mary and Hermen Mary from Kanyakumari had been missing since November 30.

The deadly storm has killed seven people in neighbouring Sri Lanka and affected the lives of nearly 20,000 people.