Cyclone Daye weakens into deep depression, causes heavy rainfall in several parts

Bhubaneswar: Several parts of Odisha have been experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms under the impact of cyclonic storm Daye. The cyclone crossed Odisha coast near Gopalpur in the early on Friday. It has caused heavy to very heavy rainfall in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts. Tribal-dominated district of Malkangiri has been the worst affected.

Several rivers in the district including Pangam, Saptadhara, Korukonda were flowing above danger-level while road communication between Malkangiri and Chhattisgarh has been disrupted, an official said.

With water crossing danger level in Balimela reservoir in Malkangiri district, four gates of the reservoir have been opened, said the official.

Reviewing the rainfall situation, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday sanctioned gratuitous relief for seven days at Rs 60 per day per adult and Rs 45 per day for children below 12 years in the Malkangiri district. Patnaik also directed the district administration to reach out to those affected and extend all assistance to them.

Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi said Malkangiri district received 166.25 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours since Thursday. He said 150 persons were evacuated from Koteru village to safe places while steps were being taken to provide relief material to them.

Due to incessant rain in the upper catchment area, the Kolab Dam authorities in Koraput have opened two gates of the reservoir on Friday. While the cyclonic storm has weakened into a deep depression and lay over south interior Odisha and neighbourhood, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places over the state.

The Met department has advised fishermen to not venture into sea along and off Odisha coast during the next 24 hours till Saturday. The state government has also instructed officials to be on the vigil to tackle any emergency situation.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have been deployed in different districts. One NDRF team each has been deployed in Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Puri, Nayagarh and Kandhamal districts with a total 17 boats and other emergency equipment.

One ODRAF team each has been deployed in Ganjam, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri districts. Fire service units in the respective districts were deployed for search and rescue work wherever required. The holiday of all government offices has been cancelled in the affected districts.