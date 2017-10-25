Cross country woman biker, activist Sana Iqbal dies in car accident

Hyderabad: Cross country woman bike rider Sana Iqbal, who had taken up the fight against suicide and depression by spreading awareness through her bike rides, died in a car accident on Tuesday in Hyderabad.

Sana suffered severe head injuries and was declared dead while undergoing treatment at a nearby private hospital.

A placard on her bike’s rear read: “Solo ride across India by a woman on bullet to raise awareness against suicide and depression. Suicide is not the solution.”

“She had been riding bikes since Class VII. After successfully battling depression, she wanted to encourage others to never give up in life,” Sana’s mother told ANI.

In November 2015, Sana embarked on a solo bike ride from Goa through the length and breadth of the country on a Royal Enfield. Sana covered 38,000 km by a bike during her solo mission.

She was pursuing a Masters in Psychology and was also counselling people with depression. Sana also delivered talks on depression at various colleges.