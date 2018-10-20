Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba appointed head of Gujarat Karni Sena’s women wing

Karni Sena, which became famous all over the nation for it’s violent protest against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmaavat’, has appointed team India spinner Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba as a head of its women wing in Gujarat.

For those don’t know, Rivaba is a mechanical engineer and is married to Ravindra Jadeja. The two have a daughter. Talking about Karni Sena, the Rajput organisation became known for its protest against ‘Padmaavat’, the movie based on Rajput Queen Rani Padmini. The organisation protested against the film claiming the movie showed Rani Padmini in a poor light.