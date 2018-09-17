Creation of better education, health facilities in border areas a priority: Nirmala Sitharaman

Pithoragarh: Creation of better educational and health facilities in border regions of the country is a priority for the Centre, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Monday. Inaugurating a medical camp organised by the Army in Dharchula, Sitharaman said such events reflected the Centre’s concern for people living in border areas.

The defence minister also took part in some other programmes and handed over four Ayushman Bharat cards to beneficiaries. She also distributed cheques of Rs 10,000 each among 25 ex-Army personnel out of the Army Welfare Fund besides distributing wheel chairs, scooters and other welfare material. Over 7,000 locals were medically checked at the camp by experts from various Army command hospitals, District Information Officer Girija Joshi said.