Country’s first-ever park for dogs opened in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An exclusive and certified ‘Dog Park’, billed as the countrys first and boasting of facilities including a walking track, off leash areas and a clinic was inaugurated at Kondapur here. Spread across an area of 1.2 acres, the park was inaugurated by Telangana chief secretary SK Joshi, an official press release said Friday. The Rs one crore park provides a healthy and safe open environment for the pets, principal secretary tomunicipal administration Arvind Kumar said on his twitter account.

A veterinarian and a trainer would be deployed at the park and vaccination would be administered to the pets free of cost, zonal commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Harichandana Dasari had said. It also has dog training and exercise equipment, splash pool, two lawns, an amphitheatre, loo cafe, separate enclosures for big and small dogs among other facilities. The location of the facility, certified by the Kennel Club of India, was earlier a garbage dump.