Cops seek public’s help in identifying Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari murder suspects

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir Police has released images of the men suspected to have killed veteran journalist and Rising Kashmir Editor Shujaat Bukhari on Thursday. In the two pictures released, three men can be seen riding a motorcycle with their faces covered.

An official statement read, “In connection with the today’s attack at Srinagar’s Press enclave, police requests the general public to identify the suspects for the purpose of the police investigation.” “Any information pertaining to the suspects in the photographs should be submitted to Police Station Kothibagh on 9596770623 or PCR Srinagar on 9596222550, 9596222551, 01942477568 or Police Control Room Kashmir on ‘100’,” it added.





The police also stated the name of the person providing any clue or information regarding the suspects will be kept confidential. Just minutes before Iftaar – the breaking of fast in the Islamic holy month of Ramzan – terrorists sprayed bullets on Bukhari, outside his Press Colony residence in Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital.

In the past, he survived three assassination attempts and had been under police protection since 2000. But on Thursday, when people in the Valley looked forward to the sighting of Eid’s crescent, terrorists shot Bukhari dead, leaving him in a pool of blood, his body ridden with bullets.