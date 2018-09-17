Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / India / Construction of Ram Mandir will begin before 2019 general elections, claims former BJP MP

Construction of Ram Mandir will begin before 2019 general elections, claims former BJP MP

— By FPJ News Service | Sep 17, 2018 06:31 am
FOLLOW US:

Allahabad (Uttar Pradesh): Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Ram Janambhoomi Nyas president Ram Vilas Vedanti on Sunday claimed that the construction of Ram temple will begin before the 2019 general elections.

“BJP has resolved to build the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The construction of Ram Mandir will begin before the election of 2019 takes place,” Vedanti told reporters here. As per reports, BJP president Amit Shah while addressing a rally in Hyderabad in July, apparently said that the Ram temple would be built before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The party later, however, denied of Shah having said so.

On June 25, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya would be done “when Lord Ram will shower his blessings on Ayodhya”.  The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal emperor Babur in Ayodhya in 1528, was, on December 6, 1992, razed to the ground allegedly by Hindu activists, claiming that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a Ram temple that originally stood there. The case is in the Supreme Court now.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Rehashing an old story

    The exchange of invective between the ruling party and the Congress over the escape of the bank defaulter Vijay Mallya…

  • Reassuring decisions

    Markets seem to have faith in the steps the Government is set to implement to contain the current account deficit…

  • Rahul Gandhi destined for political wilderness?

    Petrol and Diesel, by themselves, have become the most inflammable issues in Indian politics now. The ever-rising prices of petroleum…

  • Grapple with the rupee & oil but don’t panic

    The big news this week was on two key prices. One is the price of the almighty dollar, and the…

  • Justice granted

    The observation of the Supreme Court that a former scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan was “unnecessarily…