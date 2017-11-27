Constitution and citizen are key: PM Modi

New Delhi: Citizens and the administration must work in accordance with the Constitution and the message it must convey is that “no one should be harmed in any way”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. His politically loaded statement comes against the backdrop of the controversy relating to ‘Padmavati’ and cases of vigilantism.

Addressing the people on his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme, he said “It is our duty that we abide by our Constitution in letter and spirit.’’ In his address, however, the Prime Minister made no reference to the Padmavati controversy and incidents connected with it. He said the Constitution is the spirit of India’s democracy and reminded the nation that the members of the Constituent Assembly had worked hard to draft the Constitution. Now, it was the responsibility of all of us to make a new India in the light of the thinking of the makers of our Constitution.

“Equality for all and sensitivity towards all is the unique characteristic of our Constitution. It guarantees fundamental rights to each and every citizen…it protects their fundamental rights and safeguards their interests. It is our duty that we abide by our Constitution in letter and spirit,’’ he added.

Modi also recalled the contributions of B R Ambedkar and Vallabh Bhai Patel in shaping early India. In his address, the 38th so far, the Prime Minister also hailed the role of differently-abled (divyang) people in various fields.

“We get to learn something or the other every moment. They are performing well in every walk of life. Whether it be sports, any kind of competition or a social initiative, our divyang brethren are second to none…let the confluence of collective and the individual effort foster a sense of harmony in our society; let us move forward with each other, together,” he said.