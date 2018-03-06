Conrad Sangma to be sworn in as Meghalaya Chief Minister today

Shillong (Meghalaya): The National People’s Party (NPP) President Conrad Sangma will be sworn in as Meghalaya Chief Minister on Tuesday. Addressing the media on Monday, Sangma said he has been invited by Meghalaya Governor Ganga Prasad to form the government in the state.

The swearing-in of the ministers will take place today morning. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader noted that since one MLA out of every two MLAs of all supporting political parties will be a part of the new government, one MLA out of the two BJP MLAs will also be a part of it.

Earlier, Conrad Sangma met the Meghalaya Governor to stake claim to form the government in the state, with the support of 34 members, including those from NPP, BJP, United Democratic Party (UDP), Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) and others. “Next two to three days are very crucial since the Assembly term will culminate on March 7. Running a coalition government is never easy, but I am confident that the MLAs who are with us are very committed to the state and people, and will work towards their development,” Conrad Sangma said.

As per the results of the Meghalaya State Assembly polls declared on March 3, the Congress party retained its hold with 21 seats, while the NPP bagged 19 seats. Following its defeat in the state Assembly polls here, the BJP on Saturday had suggested that the NPP and UDP enter into an alliance to form a “non-Congress government” in the state. Echoing a similar stance, UDP President Donkupar Roy on Sunday extended the party’s support to the NDP.