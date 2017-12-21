Congress wants PM Modi to admit to poll stunt, in order to end Parliament blockade

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday opened a window for Prime Minister Modi, so that the blockade of Parliament could end. “Let him state in Parliament that his insinuation of conspiracy against Manmohan Singh was a stunt to win the Gujarat Assembly elections and the ”gola” (bombshell) hit the target. He can clarify that he can say this since the poll is now over,” Azad told reporters after the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day.

The Congress members had gathered in the well and were demanding the PM’s apology when Azad announced: “We do not want to show any disrespect to the PM by insisting on his apology, but he should have the courage to repeat and clarify in Parliament what he said in public.” The Lok Sabha was also disrupted and adjourned twice in the forenoon session with the Congress members raising slogans from the well but they walked out in the post-lunch session to let the House discuss and pass three official legislations.

It was earlier decided to wait for the PM’s response till Friday. The situation, however, changed after some Congress MPs accused the leadership of allowing the issue to blow over since the accusation was against Dr Manmohan Singh and not against any member of the Gandhi family. The party finally allowed its MPs to give notices for suspending the House business to discuss the issue.

Azad said he also met the Rajya Sabha Chairman, who wanted both sides to settle the issue. Azad pointed out that though the PM had made a very serious charge against Dr Manmohan Singh, “we in the Congress also do not want a privilege motion against the PM as we respect the high constitutional office he holds.”

On the BJP leaders asserting that the PM will never apologise for his remark, Azad said the Opposition wants a modicum of a clarification to remove the appendage of ‘anti-national.’ But, if the PM thinks his charge is true, he better proceed to get Dr Singh and others punished, he added.

Other Congress leaders said the former PM and others can be sued for treason for hobnobbing with the enemy (Pakistan) to influence internal politics, if Modi can prove the charge.