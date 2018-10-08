Congress targets BJP over women’s security

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday attacked the BJP over women’s security and pointed to alleged crimes against women occurring in BJP-ruled states and “shielding” of party leaders accused of such crimes by the state governments. Citing multiple incidents of crimes against women across the country, particularly in the BJP-ruled states, the Congress questioned Modi’s silence over the issue.

“From Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) to Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) to horrific rape of a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district of Gujarat — there have been horrifying incidents of rape in BJP-ruled states, with BJP leaders named as accused and BJP governments shielding their own,” Congress Spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi told the media here. The opposition party also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to why the National Women’s Policy 2016 has been stalled.

“Despite having an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha, the Women’s Reservation Bill has been locked away. Why has Modi developed cold feet on the National Women’s Policy 2016? Has it been stalled because it recommended the Women’s Reservation Bill?” asked the Congress leader. She also demanded that BJP President Amit Shah apologise to women allegedly strip-searched during an event addressed by him in Chhattisgarh.

“This shocking incident has once again exposed the anti-women mindset of the BJP. The Congress feels that this mindless act in the name of security is akin to ‘molestation’ and strict action should be taken against police officers involved. Shah should apologise to the women of Chhattisgarh and the nation,” she said. The Congress posed questions to Modi and said a girl is only entitled to “just five paise” as budgetary allocation under the Modi government’s much hyped ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ Scheme.

“Is it not true that only Rs 825 crore have been used by the Modi government out of the Rs 3,600 crore Nirbhaya Fund in the last four years? “Is it not true that crime against women is at its highest in BJP-ruled states? Is it not a fact that BJP MPs and MLAs have serious cases of violence against women registered against them?” asked Chaturvedi.