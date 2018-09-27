Congress social media chief Divya Spandana booked for ‘insulting’ PM Narendra Modi in tweet: police
Lucknow: Congress social media chief Divya Spandana has been booked for allegedly posting an “insulting” tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a police official said Wednesday. A case was registered Tuesday at the Gomtinagar Police Station here, he said.
“An FIR was registered against Divya Spandana under the Information Technology Act and relevant sections of the IPC,” said Gomtinagar SHO DP Tiwari. The FIR was lodged on a complaint by lawyer Syed Rizwan Ahmed, who alleged that Spandana tweeted an “utterly insulting” post against the prime minister, he said. In the complaint, Ahmed alleged that the post had the “potential to instigate hatred against Modi”, the official added. There was no immediate comment by the Congress.
