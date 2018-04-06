Congress should make Jyotiraditya Scindia MP CM candidate: Hardik Patel
Mandsaur (MP): Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia today got support from an unexpected quarter when Gujarat’s quota spearhead Hardik Patel said that Scindia should be projected as the Congress’ chief ministerial candidate in the MP Assembly polls slated for later this year.
“If the Congress projects Jyotiraditya Scindia as CM candidate, we will not oppose him, rather we will support him.
I personally believe that Scindia should be promoted,” he told reporters today.
“The BJP is ruling the state for the last 15 years. It can be replaced only when awareness among people is raised. We oppose those who make promises but do not fulfil them,” he said.
Asked about the attempts made by certain vested interests to stall his tour to Mandsaur-Neemuch region today, he said “those doing so must remain ready to face us.” Patel added that there would be no need for protests if the government provided employment to two crore people and implemented the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission for farmers.
He said that ruling parties should come up with a blue print of development instead of just making hollow claims.
Replying to a query on fake insecticides, fertilisers, seeds and organic manure and what he proposed to do about it, Patel said he was informed about it here and he would chalk out a strategy to curb it.