Congress saviour DK Shivakumar summoned by IT department for ferrying hawala cash to AICC

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar seems to be in choppy waters. The Congress party’s saviour, who is a past master in ”resort politics,” has been issued summons based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department. The IT Department has said DKS is involved in “transporting huge amount of unaccounted cash on regular basis through hawala channels”.

Summons have also been issued to his relatives and business associates. The I-T Dept has listed how Shivkumar directed one Rajendra to transport huge cash amounts to AICC. One V Mulgund personally delivered Rs 3 crore (on January 1, 2017) and Rs 2 crore (on January 9, 2017) on the direction of Shivakumar and Sunil Kumar Sharma, the proprietor of Sharma Travels, to the AICC office. The modus operandi was that Shivkumar handed over the cash to Sharma Travels and this was transported to Delhi and given to the AICC. While the IT department is trying to prove that ‘‘dirty cash” was transported to the AICC office, Shivkumar says it is nothing but vendetta politics.

For facilitating the transportation and safeguarding the money, the minister, along with his associates, had purchased three flats in Safdarjung Enclave in New Delhi. This was “to store the unaccounted cash and entertain the guests of accused number 1 (Shivakumar),” the complaint said. But DKS claims that he did not buy the flats and that he had only taken them on rent. Hence if cash was found, it is the house-owner who will have to explain. Reacting to the developments, DKS said he is not scared and will fight it out legally through courts.

“I too have diaries providing details of payments made by BJP leaders. Would release them at an appropriate time,” he said accusing the Centre of ‘‘torturing and targeting him for political reasons.” Chief Minister HDK came in support of Shivakumar and said he need not resign just because the BJP is asking for it. ‘‘The Income Tax department has given notice to him. He would respond to it. We will support him within the legal framework,” the CM said.