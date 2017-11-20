‘Congress, RJD dynastic parties; one can aspire to rise in BJP’

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi today said the Congress and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal were “dynastic parties”, while in the BJP even the son of a poor tea seller can become the Prime Minister.

“Lalu (RJD supremo) has been talking about ousting BJP from power in Gujarat while sitting in Patna. His party has no presence in Gujarat. No matter how hard Congress and its allies like the RJD may try, no power will be able to stop BJP’s return to power in the state,” Sushil said here.

He was speaking at a function organized by members of the “Kanu” community, a sub-caste of Vaishyas.

“Lalu formed the RJD in 1997. Since then, he has become the party’s national president for 10 consecutive terms. After him, the post will be held by his wife or his son. Same is the case with the Congress where Sonia Gandhi had been the national president for 19 years and now decks have been cleared for her son Rahul,” Sushil said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he pointed out “in the BJP, even a poor tea seller’s son, without any family backing, can aspire to reach the top and become the Prime Minister of the country”.

Su8shil also said the NDA government in Bihar was formed just three months ago yet it tackled the floods well. “Out of the budgetary outlay, Rs 4,200 crore were spent and Rs 6,000 each have been deposited to the bank accounts of nearly 34 lakh flood-affected people,” he said.

“The state government is committed to providing a pucca house to every poor family, toilet in every house, power connection, potable water, rice and wheat at cheap rates, broadband connection in every panchayat, connecting every village through pitch roads and skill development of the youth”, he added.