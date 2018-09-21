Congress president Rahul Gandhi to visit Amethi on September 24

Free Press Journal
— By PTI | Sep 21, 2018 06:45 pm
Rahul Gandhi at Bucerius Summer SchoolPTI Photo

Amethi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to his Parliamentary constituency Amethi, beginning September 24, a party leader said on Friday. During his visit, the Congress chief will take part in the district vigilance and monitoring committee meeting at the Collectorate in Gauriganj, district unit president of the party, Yogendra Misra said. He will also meet party workers and locals during his visit, Misra said, adding that the details of the Gandhi scion’s other programmes were awaited.

