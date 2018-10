Rahul Gandhi demands Arun Jaitley’s resignation, claims FM’s daughter was on Mehul Choksi’s payroll

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday demanded Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s resignation alleging that his daughter was “on the payroll” of Mehul Choksi, the prime accused in the multi-crore PNB fraud case. Taking to Twitter, he alleged that Jaitley “sat on the file and allowed him (Choksi) to flee”. The Congress chief claimed that the media had “blacked out” the story but the people of the country would not.

He gave an ICICI bank account number from which money was allegedly transferred to Jaitley’s daughter. “Arun Jaitlie’s daughter was on the payroll of thief Mehul Choksi. Meanwhile her FM daddy sat on his file and allowed him to flee (sic). “She received money.… “It’s sad that media has blacked out this story. The people of India won’t,” he tweeted, using the hashtag ‘ArunJaitlieMustResign’.

Arun Jaitlie’s daughter was on the payroll of thief Mehul Choksi. Meanwhile her FM daddy sat on his file & allowed him to flee.

She received money from ICICI a/c no: 12170500316 It’s sad that media has blacked out this story. The people of India won’t. #ArunJaitlieMustResign — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 22, 2018

#WATCH Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Raipur says, “Mehul Choksi deposited money in Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s daughter’s bank account.” pic.twitter.com/6pXSxyDKzz — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2018

The Congress has alleged that Jaitley’s daughter and son-in-law, both lawyers, allegedly received a retainership of Rs 24 lakh from Choksi. However, Jaitley’s son-in-law had earlier issued a statement stating that his law firm had returned the retainership the moment they came to know that the company was involved in a scam.