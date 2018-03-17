New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, while addressing the first Plenary Session as the party president, asserted that it is the Congress party, who can “show the way and take the nation forward”. “The symbol of the hand is the symbol of the Congress party. Congress party can unite the nation and take it forward. Only the Congress party can show the way and take the nation forward,” he said. Further expressing his gratitude towards the senior leaders, Rahul Gandhi sought their guidance to take the party forward.

“The representatives of our party have fought hard to keep our ideology alive. The senior leaders of the Congress will guide the party youth and take us forward.The tradition of the Congress party is to embrace change without forgetting our past and legacy,” he said. The Congress scion further took a potshot at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said, “The difference between our party and the incumbent ruling party is that they follow the ideology of hatred, while we follow the ideology of love and fraternity.” “The country is tired of what is happening under the current Government,” he added. The event was attended by Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and other prominent leaders of the party.