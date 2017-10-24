Congress moves Supreme Court for directive on Gujarat Assembly elections

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday moved the Supreme Court for a directive to the Election Commission to immediately announce the Gujarat Assembly election dates and asked the commission not to be a party to the BJP on a “sticky wicket,” which was attempting to “run away” from the elections.

The petition was filed by AICC secretary Prakash Joshi on which the bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwil-kar and D Y Chandrachud has issued notice to the Election Commission, asking it to respond within a week; the case, in turn, has been adjourned till October 30. The petition has also sought directions on the paper trail to plug mischief of manipulating the electronic voting machines.

Congress spokesman Manish Tewari, meanwhile, said: “We demand that the EC immediately declare elections in Gujarat and enforce the model code of conduct to stem the allegations that sheer chicanery is taking place in Gujarat.”

He said the BJP government, both at the Centre and in the state, was trying to delay the Gujarat assembly polls for its last-minute efforts to woo the people with sops announced by the Prime Minister.

The party knew well that it cannot repeat its government in Gujarat, so it has become desperate and making every effort to use muscle and money power, Tewary added. Look how PM Modi has virtually shifted the capital from Delhi to Gandhinagar, he taunted.

In reply to a question on the EC’s clarification that it did not declare the Gujarat elections as it still has enough time to conduct them, Tewari said: “The Election Commission digressed from the time-honoured convention that elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat are announced simultaneously, though the polling takes places on different dates. Why has the model code of conduct been not enforced?”

Recounting the developments that are taking place, Tewari said the BJP is trying its best to delay the elections as much as possible, so that the prime minister can dole out as many sops as they can. “We want to respectfully tell the Election Commission, please you have a constitutional mandate to fulfil, declare the elections immediately and enforce the model code of conduct in Gujarat,” he added.

Rahul, Hardik secret meet?

Ahmedabad: Did Patidar andolan leader Hardik Patel have a secret meeting with Rahul Gandhi on Monday? Both Patel and Congress have so far denied that the two leaders had any discussions in Ahmedabad. CCTV footage with Network18 from Hotel Taj, however, showed that Patel entered the five-star hotel late Sunday night. He left the hotel from an alternative exit on Monday afternoon. Rahul, interestingly, checked into the same hotel Monday morning, before leaving for the rally organised by Thakore in the afternoon.