Congress listening to language of separatists: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday criticised the Congress Party for listening to the language of separatists. The BJP’s response came in response to Congress leader Saifuddin Soz comments on Kashmiri independence.

Addressing the media, Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi was strengthening anti-India forces. Prasad said Ghulam Nabi Azad’s comments on the Army were “irresponsible, shameful and deeply regrettable.” On Thursday, Azad courted controversy when he said the operations by the army in Jammu and Kashmir killed more civilians than terrorists.

“They (forces) take action against four terrorists and kill 20 civilians. Their action is more against civilians than terrorists. For instance, they killed 13 civilians in Pulwama and just one terrorist,” Azad said in a TV interview.Prasad continued, “Ghulam Nabi Azad insults Indian Army by saying that army killed more civilians than terrorists. This observation of Ghulam Nabi Azad is irresponsible, shameful and deeply regrettable.” Prasad questioned the Congress as to why it was standing with anti-nationals who wanted to break the country.

Continuing his tirade against the grand old party, Prasad said, “What can we expect from today’s leadership of the Congress, when their chairperson goes to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) chanting ‘We will break India into pieces’ and ‘Insha Allah, Insha Allah'”. The Union Minister also compared the number of terrorists killed during the rule of Congress and the BJP.

“In Jammu and Kashmir, 72 terrorists were killed in 2012, up from 67 in 2013. In June 2014, we came to power and 110 were killed in 2014. 108 in 2015, 150 in 2016, 217 in 2017 and 75 have been killed so far till May 2018. So, Ghulam Nabi Azad, you can see the difference between yours and our government. The Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is supporting what the Congress is saying,” Prasad added.

Prasad added that such statements that came from a former Jammu and Kashmir were disappointing, adding that the Army and policemen laid down their lives for the country.

Launching a scathing attack on Azad, he continued, “Those who support Ghulam Nabi Azad’s statements are the one who supports terrorism. We salute (Rifleman) Aurangzeb’s bravery. But Ghulam Nabi Azad says that Army chief (General Bipin Rawat) and Defence Minister’s (Nirmala Sitharaman) visit was nothing but a drama. People will never tolerate this.” Furthermore, the Union Minister went on to say that the Congress views on the security of the country had changed, adding that Rahul “can cross all lines for getting votes and doing petty politics.”

Earlier today, Soz backed former Pakistan President Musharraf’s statement on Kashmiris’ independence and told ANI, “Musharraf said Kashmiris don’t want to merge with Pakistan, their first choice is independence. The statement was true then and remains true now also. I say the same but I know that it is not possible.” Jammu and Kashmir is currently under Governor’s Rule, which came into effect after Mehbooba Mufti resigned as Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Minister, following BJP’s withdrawal from its alliance with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The differences between two parties cropped up following the government’s decision to resume anti-terror operations in the state, which were suspended during Ramzan.