Congress leader says Taiwanese mushroom behind Modi’s fairness, Twitter goes one step ahead

OBC leader and Congress candidate Alpesh Thakore on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi disliked Gujarati food and was fond of Taiwanese mushrooms which cost Rs 80,000 per piece. Thakore also alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party’s Gujarat leaders siphoned off Rs 1,500 crore meant for Banaskantha flood victims.

At an election rally, the Radhanpur candidate said, “Though the Prime Minister claims to be a common man, he is not so. He might claim his love for Gujarat but he dislikes Gujarati food. “So he eats imported mushrooms from Taiwan priced at around Rs 80,000 a piece. He has five everyday. And it is the secret of his fair skin.”

Thakore also accused the BJP of siphoning off the flood victims’ entitled government benefits. However, as soon as the news went viral the netizen came up with other creative examples of the effect of mushrooms from Taiwan. Twitterati shared a series images involving the ‘before and after’ of eating mushrooms. Check out some of the creativity here.

Pic 1: Obama Before eating imported mushroom Pic 2: Obama After eating imported mushroom pic.twitter.com/TUsIzCVyax — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) December 12, 2017

Deshi Mushroom vs Imported Mushroom pic.twitter.com/EwS1mtVKDW — Prakash Sawant (@Prakash_Sawant) December 12, 2017

Pic 1: @ArvindKejriwal before eating imported mushroom Pic 2: Sadji after eating imported mushrooms (as well as samosas and thaalis) pic.twitter.com/mnpmA4luBM — Aditya Tiwari (@adt007ad) December 12, 2017