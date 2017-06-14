Congress leader sacked for calling Rahul Gandhi ‘pappu’

The district Congress president of Meerut has been sacked for allegedly posting messages in a WhatsApp group addressing party vice-president Rahul Gandhi as “Pappu”. “Rahul Gandhi is also known as Pappu among a section of people. Pappu never took part in parties thrown by industrialists like Adani and Ambani because Pappu knew that these people would only exploit the common people’s resources. Pappu could have easily become the Prime Minister of this country but he did not,” the message purportedly said.

On Tuesday, Ramkrishna Dwivedi, chairman of the disciplinary committee in Congress, issued a letter announcing Pradhan’s removal from all party posts for the “provocative” message. “This is an attempt to malign the party leadership. Other parties appear to be involved in this. It is also an effort to divert attention from the main issues, like the plight of farmers in Madhya Pradesh,” he said in the letter, adding, “Vinay Pradhan is guilty of violating the constitution of Congress party.”

However while talking to the News18, Pradhan said, “Rahul Gandhi is my leader and I have never disrespected him. I would never dream of using a derogatory word like that for him. This is a conspiracy against me by some people within the party to malign my image so that they can take over the reins of the district Congress.”

Pradhan has said that he will personally meet Rahul Gandhi and clarify about the issue. However, he will have to wait for sometime as the party vice president has gone to Italy to spend some time with his grand mother