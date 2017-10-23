Congress is dramabaaz party no. 1: Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday termed the Congress as a “Dramabaaz number one party” (a party that is expert in theatrics).

Addressing media here, Union Law and Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Many films with ‘No. 1’ title were made in the country, like Jodi No. 1, Dost No. 1, Aunty No. 1. Today, I am giving a new name to the Congress-Dramabaaz Party No. 1 and I am saying this with full responsibility.”

The BJP’s allegation came after Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday highlighted a charge by the Patidar leader from north Gujarat Narendra Patel that the BJP tried to buy him in one of his tweets.

“Gujarat is priceless. It has never been bought. It can never be bought. It will never be bought,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Training his guns on Rahul Gandhi, Prasad said the latter didn’t understand the serious dynamics of economics and development.

“I am sorry to say, but the problem with Rahul Gandhi is that he is going to be crowned president of the Congress party, but that is his outlook and of his party. But I am constrained to observe that Rahul Gandhi is yet to understand the serious dynamics of economics and development,” Prasad said.

The Union Minister further alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s scriptwriters are not doing their homework.

“What is the role of foreign direct investment? How does global trade operate? How do you leverage your country’s position: these are issues that are alien to him (Rahul Gandhi). Therefore, it all depends on the non-homework initiative of Gandhi’s script writers,” Prasad claimed.

The Union Minister also said that “Rahul Gandhi politics of India is a serious business. The more Rahul Gandhi speaks, the more truth comes to the fore”.

Earlier,Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan declared Rahul Gandhi a frustrated human being.

He was replying to a question about Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government’s policies during his recent three-day tour of Gujarat.

Pradhan said, “Rahul Gandhi has become frustrated. His family’s three generations have ruled this nation for decades and we are in power for the last three years. If there are problems in this country, then who is responsible – who ruled for decades, or who are those in power for the last three years?”

Addressing a rally at Devgadh Baria on October 11, Rahul launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi and the Vijay Rupani-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Gujarat.

He claimed that 30 lakh youth were unemployed in Gujarat.

Rahul also alleged that the waters of the River Narmada are being given to the country’s top ten industrialists.

He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying he didn’t think of farmers and labourers when imposing demonetisation on November 8 last year.

The Congress leader also alleged that Prime Minister Modi helped ‘real thieves’ to convert their black money into white during demonetisation.

The Gandhi scion continued his attack on Prime Minister Modi and alleged that the Centre implemented the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to “literally finish small traders.”

Gandhi wants to unseat the ruling BJP in Gujarat. The last Congress government in Gujarat was led by Chhabildas Mehta from February 17, 1994 to March 13, 1995.