Congress hails Yogi government’s decision to introduce NCERT books in Madrasas

New Delhi: The Congress Party on Tuesday hailed the Uttar Pradesh Government’s decision to introduce NCERT books in Madrasas across the state. Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Salman Khurshid said, “I think nothing is wrong in that. I think madrasas have been teaching modern education other than their own religious teachings. These books should be made available. I am sure Madrasas will be happy to comply with it. It will make the people, who come out from madrasas employable. They can’t just become priest and go to the mosque. So, I think this is good decision.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also welcomed the Uttar Pradesh government’s initiative and lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

“It is a splendid move by Uttar Pradesh government. All credit goes to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is implementing the vision of the Prime Minister. It is a very good initiative. This will surely ensure that boys and girls from Muslim community will get the modern education,” BJP leader Zafar Islam told ANI.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said that it will introduce NCERT books in Madrasas across the state that fall under the UP Madrasa Board. The government has also decided to make mathematics and science compulsory at the intermediate level from the next academic year.

The Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Monday said NCERT books are being introduced in Madrasas across Uttar Pradesh in accordance to suggestions made by the state Madrasa Board.

He further said that the aim of the move is to make students in Madrasas more competitive. Dinesh Sharma took to his Twitter handle and said, “The students (at Madrasa) will be taught about modern issues and they will compete with other schools in the same arena.(sic)”

Meanwhile, talking to ANI Sharma said, “There is no change in the new curriculum and syllabus in this regard. The Uttar Pradesh Madrasa board brought out a suggestion that along with their Urdu books they will also cover NCERT English books which are for different subjects. This suggestion came in Madarsa Board, the Board decided that NCERT books of Mathematics, Science in Urdu will be added. In this way, students will get a wider scope to learn mainstream subjects.”

Madarsas are minority educational institutions offering study in Islamic theology and religious law.