Congress guns for Gujarat CM Rupani in SEBI case of manipulative share trading

Gandhinagar: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a report that says SEBI had imposed penalties on several entities, including Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s family, for “manipulative trading in shares.” “Na khaunga, na khane dunga ki kahani. Shah-zada, Shaurya aur ab Vijay Rupani (Another story of ‘will not be corrupt myself, nor allow others to be’),” Gandhi tweeted.

Taking a cue from Rahul, the Congress demanded that either the Gujarat Chief Minister must resign or Prime Minister Modi should break his “silence” and dismiss him over the allegations. The party’s demand came in the wake of SEBI charging 22 entities, including Rupani’s Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), with “manipulative trades” in a little known company called Sarang Chemicals.

“Zero tolerance for corruption has become ‘zero tolerance for honesty’. India has witnessed a series of ‘scams, scandals and skullduggery’ involving sons, daughters and a number of BJP leaders. PM Modi, is however on a ‘Maun Vrat’ (silent). The latest in this series is the brazen malpractice and fraud indulged by Gujarat chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s HUF.’’

“The SEBI found Rupani’s family entity guilty of malpractices and artificial trading, whereby the 22 entities shared amongst themselves more than 2 crore shares which were 87.17 per cent of market volume,” a party spokesperson explained. Meanwhile, SEBI, it transpires, will pass a fresh order in the case of alleged manipulative trading — its Rs 6.91 crore penalty against the 22 entities has been set aside by the Securities Appellate Tribunal.

Rupani, too, on Thursday defended himself against the charge of manipulative trading and asserted that the SEBI order had been overruled by the appellate tribunal and he had committed no financial irregularities. Soon after the SAT order was made public, Rupani tweeted, “After six years one officer of Sebi passed an order against 22 persons imposing penalty without even hearing anyone, including Vijay Rupani HUF”.

“In 2011, the share broker of Vijay Rupani HUF had carried out only one transaction which is a minuscule part of the total transactions done by several unconnected entities,” he said in another tweet. He also posted a copy of the SAT order on his Twitter page and said one such person against whom the ex parte order was passed approached the tribunal by filing an appeal.

“Having found that none of the persons against whom the Sebi officer has passed an order was even heard, the tribunal has quashed and set aside the said order,” he tweeted.