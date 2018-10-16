Congress distances itself from Shashi Tharoor’s remarks on Ram Temple

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday distanced itself from its leader Shashi Tharoor‘s remarks that no good Hindu would want the Ram Temple in Ayodhya by destroying somebody else’s place of worship, saying he made them in his “personal capacity”.

Congress spokesperson R P N Singh said the party believes that the verdict of the Supreme Court on the Ram temple issue will be binding on everyone and the government will have to implement it. Tharoor has kicked up a row by saying that no “good” Hindu would favour a Ram temple in Ayodhya by demolishing somebody else’s place of worship. His remarks drew stinging criticism from the BJP which dubbed his party and its chief Rahul Gandhi “anti-Hindu”.

Asked about Tharoor’s remarks, Singh told reporters, “I have not heard his statement. He has clarified that whatever he said has said that in his personal capacity. “As far as the issue is concerned, we have a clearly stated position. We have stated that this issue is in court and the court will be hearing this issue. Whatever is the verdict, everybody will have to follow the same.” Singh said the Supreme Court verdict will be binding and acceptable to all and the government will have to implement it. Tharoor, who is Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, made the controversial comments at an event in Chennai on Sunday.

“As a Hindu, obviously, I am conscious that a vast majority of my fellow Hindus believe that that was the specific birthplace of Ram. “For this reason, most good Hindus would want to see a Ram temple at the site where Ram was supposed to be born. But I also believe that no good Hindu would have wanted that a temple be built by demolishing somebody else’s place of worship,” he said. Tharoor later tweeted, “I condemn the malicious distortion of my words by some media in the service of political masters. I said: ‘most Hindus would want a temple at what they believe to be Ram’s birthplace. But no good Hindu would want it to be built by destroying another’s place of worship”. “I was asked for my personal opinion at a literary festival and gave it as such. I am not a Spokesperson for my party and did not claim to be speaking for Congress,” he said.