Congress demands proof on Arun Jaitley’s demonetisation claim

New Delhi: A day after Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley claimed that demonetisation has left Maoists and separatists in Jammu and Kashmir fund starved, the Congress party on Monday said the he should not make such assumptions without any basis or concrete proof. Speaking to ANI, Congress leader P.C. Chacko said the Finance minister should give some definite proof to prove his claim.

“The Finance Minister of India is making certain assumptions without any basis. He is making some tall claims but not being authenticated so far. So merely by making statements people are not going to believe what they are saying. I think people will not take these statements on its face value,” he said.

Finance Minister Jaitely on Sunday claimed, demonetisation has left Maoists in several parts of the country and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir fund-starved. Addressing a function in Mumbai, Jaitley said, post-demonetisation, the number of protesters taking part in stone-pelting in Kashmir has also gone down.

“After demonetisation, separatists in Jammu and Kashmir and also Maoists in states like Chhattisgarh have become fund starved,” Jaitley said. Highlighting the benefits of demonetisation, Jaitley reiterated that money which was earlier getting circulated outside the economy has come into the formal banking system.