Come December, verify mobile, Aadhaar sans biometrics

New Delhi: From December 1st, people can verify their mobile SIM cards with Aadhaar without giving their biometric details to telecom service providers through OTPs.

The move was announced by the official Twitter handle of the Unique Identification Authority of India on Thursday. The Government of India has made it compulsory to link Aadhaar to the mobile SIM card. Failing to do that will lead to deactivation of the number after February 2018.

According to agency reports, biometrics cannot be stored by the telecom operators, nor will they have access to any of the other personal data. The government order came after the Supreme Court passed an order in February this year..