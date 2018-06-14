Kolkata: The Coast Guard today rescued all 22 mariners from a container ship that caught fire about 55 nautical miles from Haldia in the Bay of Bengal, a senior Coast Guard official said here.

The container ship ‘MV SSL Kolkata’ caught fire at around midnight in the Bay of Bengal and sought rescue and firefighting assistance. A Coast Guard ship and one of its Dornier aircraft were dispatched from its base at Haldia Port, which reached the ship early this morning, Coast Guard Commander (NE) Inspector General K S Sheoran said here.

“All the 22 survivors including the captain of the ship were picked up by the Coast Guard vessel,” Sheoran said.

The crew of the ship was rescued amid rough seas and inclement weather, he said.

“All the seamen are safe and on Coast Guard vessel which is headed towards Haldia port,” Sheoran said.