CISF jawan killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir

by PTI
written by PTI
CISF jawan killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer has been killed in a terrorist attack in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Saturday. “In the intervening night, a standoff fire by terrorists took place at the grid Station Wagoora in Budgam district in which one ASI of CISF sustained serious bullet injuries,” a police spokesman said.

He said the attack was, however, successfully repulsed by the alert sentry at the spot. “The injured ASI Rajendra Prasad was evacuated to the hospital for medical attention but succumbed at the hospital,” the spokesman said, adding the area has been sanitized by the security forces.

0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

You may also like

Anar Patel row: allegations of wrongdoing figment of imagination

March 9, 2016 07:22 PM

Djokovic, Federer drawn for Wimbledon semi-final clash

June 24, 2016 05:45 PM

6 killed in violence; Putin says Ukraine seeking...

February 4, 2017 12:09 AM

Akhilesh aides are back in party fold

January 3, 2016 12:22 AM

Ujjain: MB Ojha to assume office of div...

April 4, 2017 07:56 AM

LIC to come with an open offer to...

July 11, 2018 12:12 AM

Japan to recall another 7 mn vehicles over...

May 28, 2016 01:20 PM

Woman jailed for leaking secret report

August 25, 2018 12:18 AM

Haryana CM Khattar receiving over 500 complaints every...

December 27, 2014 06:44 PM

Extreme weather killed over 1,600 last year

January 16, 2017 04:07 AM

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.