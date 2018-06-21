Chhattisgarh: 60-year-old man arrested for raping, murdering 4-year-old granddaughter

Kondagaon (Chhattisgarh): In a horrific case of sexual crime against minor, a 60-year-man was arrested on charge of raping his four-year-old grand-daughter in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon.

After committing the crime, fearing that he would be caught; he hid the body of the child inside dry grass while pretending that she is missing. After which the accused took her dead body and threw it in the muddy water near his residence. Kondagaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallav told ANI, “We have arrested a 60-year-old man who confessed to raping and murdering a 4-year-old girl.” The incident took place on June 11 when the girl disappeared while playing in the field, following which the father immediately registered a case at the police station.

“Even after finding the body, we could not find any clues from the crime spot as there were no eye-witnesses to help us, making it tough for us to solve the case,” said SP Pallav. He added, “We then took the dog squad to the crime spot who dug out a blood-stained ‘lungi’ (cloth) and went directly to the grandfather and started sniffing him badly. This gave us a clue and upon further inquiry, the grandfather himself confessed of raping the minor and murdering her.” The accused has been arrested under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (Punishment for murder). In a similar shameful incident, a 60-year-old man from Nalasopara was arrested for allegedly raping his teenage granddaughter in April.