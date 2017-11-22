Cheque books next to be banned by Modi to digitise the economy?

New Delhi: Not unduly perturbed by the chaotic and controversial demonetisation decision, which sought to digitise the economy, the Narendra Modi government is considering banning cheque books, now. If media reports are to be believed, the move has been spurred by the failure in achieving complete digitisation of the economy. Though digital transactions spiked soon after the ban on high value Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, cash bounced back with a vengeance.

According to online reports, Praveen Khandelwal, the secretary general of the Confederation of All India Traders, said recently, “In all probability, the Centre may withdraw the cheque book facility in the near future to encourage digital transactions”.

According to Khandelwal, the government plans to encourage the use of debit and credit cards. Talking to the Business Today at the launch of “Digital Rath”, a joint initiative of the CAIT and MasterCard, Khandelwal said: “The government spends Rs 25,000 crore on printing of currency notes and another Rs 6,000 crore on their security and logistics.

Moreover, banks charge 1 per cent on payments through debit and 2 per cent through credit cards. The government needs to incentivise this process by providing subsidy directly to the banks so these charges can be waived.” Khandelwal also said only 5 percent of the total 80-crore ATM-cum-debit cards are used for cashless transactions, while 95 percent of them are used for cash withdrawals.

But experts admit banning of cheque books will cause inconvenience to the traders and businesses as according to reports 95 percent of their transactions take place through cash or cheques. The latter is used by businesses against the delivery of goods, where the supplier secures payments due in future from its customer by a cheque. It is also the medium in dealing with the purchase and sale of land. Landlords too prefer taking rent from tenants via cheque. Youths, too, prefer digital transactions. So, do temples these days. Middle class uses it to pay their bills for utilities.