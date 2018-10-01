Chennai: Woman commits suicide after husband justifies extra-marital affair citing SC judgment on adultery

A woman in Chennai’s MGR Nagar committed suicide after her husband allegedly justified his extramarital affair by quoting the recent Supreme Court’s verdict on adultery. According to TOI, the victim, Pushpalatha, was married to John Paul Franklin, two years ago. The couple also has a child together. They are said to have married each other despite the strong opposition they faced from their families.

John Paul Franklin works as a security guard at one of the City’s parks and his wife was under treatment for tuberculosis, as per the report. After she fell ill, Franklin started to distance himself from his wife and even refused to support her financially, which apparently led her to raise these complaints to one of Franklin’s friends. The friend then informed her about his closeness with another woman. According to the report the woman’s (Pushpalatha) suspicions grew stronger after she noticed her husband coming late from work.

After confronting her husband, Pushpalatha demanded that Franklin part ways with his lover, but he reportedly refused, so she threatened to call the police on him. He, however, pointed out that it is not an option for her as the Supreme Court has deemed adultery to not be a criminal offence anymore. Pushpalatha after which felt dejected and hanged herself on Saturday night, when she was alone at home. The police are now questioning Franklin about the suicide.