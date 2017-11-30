Chennai Weather: Heavy rainfall, strong winds in Tamil Nadu, Cyclone Ockhi heads to Lakshwadeep
A depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclone, dubbed Cyclone Ockhi. It will bring more heavy rainfall to Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and parts of Kerala. In a weather advisory at 10 am, the IMD or Indian Meteorological Department had issued a cyclone alert for Lakshadweep Islands.
Toastal Tamil Nadu has been experiencing heavy showers since yesterday. Schools in seven districts including Thoothukudi or Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Virudhunagar are closed today. Chennai received up to 6 cm of rain between 8:30 last night and 8:30 this morning. The IMD said it expects rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala during next 24 hours and isolated heavy falls during the subsequent 24 hours.Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off south Tamil Nadu, south Kerala coasts and Lakshadeep islands.
Cyclone #OckhiUpdate…985 electric poles and more than 500 trees fallen in #Kanyakumari District! 2 units of #sdrf and 2 units of #ndrf being deployed to meet any eventuality #staysafe Kanyakumari and south TN midst of #Ockhi
— TN SDMA (@tnsdma) November 30, 2017
Sea conditions are expected to be very rough in the area. The IMD also expects damage to power and communication lines due to falling tree branches and uprooted trees. It also warned those living in thatched huts of damage and minor damage to pucca roads.
Road traffic, especially on the national highway between Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, are likely to face disruptions, while a number of passenger trains between Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram have been cancelled. Long-distance express trains like Kanyakumari-Mumbai CST Express and the Kanyakumari-Bengaluru Island Express have been rescheduled. These trains, scheduled to depart from Kanyakumari in the early morning hours, will now depart in the afternoon.
A cyclonic storm alert for Tamil Nadu during this time of the year is not very unusual, as two cyclones had hit coastal areas of the state in December last year. While cyclone Nada that occurred near Puducherry coast in 2016 subsided into a deep depression as it neared the coast, cyclone Vardah–the more powerful of the two–created havoc in most parts of the state, with no communication services for over a week.