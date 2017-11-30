Chandigarh gangrape: Twitterati fumes over Kirron Kher for victim blaming

Chandigarh: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirron Kher on Thursday drew wrath on the social media for her remark against Chandigarh gang-rape victim.

The BJP MP invited the backlash after she quipped that the Chandigarh gang-rape victim could have averted the incident by using her ‘common sense’. Kher was alluding to an incident where a 21-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men while returning home in an auto-rickshaw on November 17

The Twitterati, including Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal, vented their ire at the parliamentarian for her insensitive and victim-shaming remark.

Expressing her rage, Maliwal said, “Victim shaming & blaming by woman MP @kirronkherBJP. Pathetic! Sorry but unlike some, survivor may not be able 2 afford luxury of a car! So many times, most of us have been stuck without transport & end up sharing vehicles. How does it make one responsible 4 wrong act by others?”

Victim shaming & blaming by woman MP @kirronkherBJP. Pathetic! Sorry but unlike some, survivor may not be able 2 afford luxury of a car! So many times, most of us hv been stuck without transport & end up sharing vehicles. How does it make one responsible 4 wrong act by others? https://t.co/HYJjxhg4vu — Swati Jai Hind (@SwatiJaiHind) November 30, 2017

Another Twitter user said that her statement was a “slap on the face of every woman who risks going out there to make a life for themselves.”

.@KirronKherBJP,

when was the last time you used public transport? Or faced the prospect of being stranded on the road due to lack of autos?

Your ‘expert’ comment is a slap on the face of every woman who risks going out there to make a life for themselves https://t.co/3QjJPRoKc9 — Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) November 30, 2017

The Twitter bashing did not stop here.

Hey @KirronKherBJP you should not have taken birth in this world when there were billions of men already in it. See how stupid that sounds? you sound exactly like that. https://t.co/rIfgxjH6Qb — Raj (@roflbaba) November 30, 2017

Speaking at a press conference here, Kher on Wednesday said that the woman, who was allegedly gang-raped by an autodriver and his two accomplices, should have applied common sense and not boarded the vehicle as three men were already sitting inside it.

“Bachchi ki samajhdaari ko bhi main thoda sa kehna chahti hun. saari bachiyon ko.. ki already jab koi teen aadmi baithe hue hain uske andar. to aapko usme bethna nahi chahiye tha..I am saying this to protect the girls…,” Kher opined.