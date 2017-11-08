Chandigarh: 9 students killed as truck crushes them, amid dense fog

Chandigarh, At least nine students were crushed by a speeding truck when they were standing on a flyover in Punjab’s Bathinda district on Wednesday amid dense fog in the area, police said.

Seven others were injured in the horrific accident which took place on the Bathinda-Barnala highway near Bucho Mandi town. The truck driver apparently failed to see them due to virtual zero visibility.

The students were earlier travelling in a bus but got off when it got involved in an accident with a mini bus on the highway. As they alighted from the bus, the truck came from behind and crushed them, a police officer said.

The victims were rushed to nearby hospitals. Rescue operations were hampered by dense fog.