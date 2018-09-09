Chandigarh: Six people were killed when their car hit a road divider, then a tree and finally crashed into a truck on Jaipur-Delhi national highway in Rewari district of Haryana Sunday morning, police said. The accident occurred when the driver of the car lost control over the vehicle, they said. A woman was admitted to PGIMS, Rohtak, in a greviously injured condition, a police official said. “The dead included two women and a child. They were traveling from Jaipur to Delhi when the incident took place,” he said.