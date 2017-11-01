Centre announces Rs 200 crore for North East flood relief

New Delhi: The Centre has sanctioned Rs 200 crore for reconstruction works in the four flood-affected north-eastern states of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram.

Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jitendra Singh said the amount was sanctioned by the central government as the region has faced massive floods this year.

The north-east had witnessed unprecedented floods as a result of which the damage was colossal and the relief and rehabilitation operations were disrupted, he said in a statement here.

During his visit to the north-east in August, to review the flood situation in the four states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a flood relief package of Rs 2,000 crore. Singh said a high-level committee had also been constituted to monitor the flood-related operations and plan a future roadmap to avoid such situations.