Central government has carried nanny-ism to the extreme: Shashi Tharoor

Mumbai: Hitting out at the Centre over demonetisation, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has said that telling the people that they cannot have access to the money in their accounts was “nanny-ism carried to an extreme”. The former Union minister, who was speaking at an event here on Thursday evening, also criticised the BJP-led government over the way GST was rolled out, although, he said, the concept of one nation one tax was “a great idea”.

“Demonetisation was an exercise in telling people what notes they could hold… The government telling us that you cannot have access to your own money in your account was nanny-ism carried to an extreme,” Tharoor said. “Intention of GST was a wonderful thing. Having one nation one tax is a great idea but in practise what this government has done, it has created something for the state, the bureaucrats and not to help the people.

“Instead of one nation one tax, we have been given three taxes, six slabs underneath and 37 forms a year to be filed… There is a nanny state sitting over you,” Tharoor said. He also criticised the beef ban, saying it has destroyed livelihoods of millions in Maharashtra alone. “The beef ban in its conception and intention is indeed nanny state behaviour. The government is trying to determine what people put in their mouths, even in their homes.”