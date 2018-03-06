Central government cares only about industrialists: Anna Hazare
Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Social activist Anna Hazare on Monday criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government for ignoring the plight of farmers in the country and only caring about the industrialists.
“Government is paying attention to GST (Goods and Service Tax), demonetisation but not on the plight of farmers,” Hazare said here. “It cares only about industrialists. Why are farmers committing suicide? How many industrialists committed suicide?” asked Hazare. Hazare has been advocating at the behest of the farmers, who he claims have been ignored by the government for far too long. He had also announced that he would be starting a “peaceful protest” from March 23 for bringing an improvement in the conditions of farmers in the nation.
