CBSE will release the schedule for Class 10, 12 vocational exams today, check at cbse.nic.in to know more
CBSE which is Central Board of Secondary Education will release the schedule for Class 10, 12 vocational exams on Friday, October 5. Candidates can check the schedule of their upcoming board exams on the official website of CBSE which is cbse.nic.in. An official of CBSE exam cell said to Indian Express, “The entire schedule of Class 10, 12 vocational examinations will come by Friday, October 5.”
Due to the order from Delhi high court, starting next year the exams will be held on February. Delhi High court said that children face a lot of difficulties to get admissions in college because they get their exam results late.
“Due to the advancement of the datasheet, CBSE can release the main and re-evaluation results earlier to facilitate students to get admissions in degree courses in various universities in India”, the board said in a media release.
In February apart from the 40 different vocational subjects, the board will conduct exams for Typography and Computer Applications (English), Web applications, Graphics, Office Communication, etc.