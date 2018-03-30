CBSE Paper leak: Students protest outside CBSE office in Delhi

New Delhi: Scores of students on Friday staged a protest outside the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) office in Delhi against the paper leak.

Raising slogans against the board, the agitating students said that they are “suffering because of CBSE’s mistakes.” “CBSE is at fault, they were not able to keep the paper safe. Why do we have to suffer due to this?” said a student Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi Police took a teacher of a private coaching centre, located in Rajinder Nagar, into their custody in the regard.

The CBSE, in its complaint, named the teacher as one of the accused in the alleged leak of Class 12 Economics and Class 10 Mathematics papers. The papers of the Economics exam of class 12 held on March 26 and Maths exam of class 10 held on March 28 were leaked on social media hours before the examination.