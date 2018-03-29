CBSE paper leak: Rahul Gandhi accuses RSS, BJP for destroying institutions

New Delhi: Reacting on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) paper leak, Congress President Rahul Gandhi accused the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for destroying the institutions.

Rahul took to Twitter and said, “The exam leaks destroy the hopes and futures of millions of students. The Congress always protected our institutions. This is what happens when institutions are destroyed by the RSS/BJP. Believe me when I say, this is only the beginning.”

The Economics question paper of class XII and Maths question paper of class X were leaked on social media hours before the examination. The Economics exam was held on March 26 and Maths on March 28.

Earlier in the day, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said new exam dates will be announced soon and assured strict action against the culprits.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged leak of the CBSE examination papers.