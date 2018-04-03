CBSE paper leak: No re-examination for Class 10 mathematics paper

New Delhi: The HRD ministry today decided against conducting a re-examination of the CBSE Class 10 mathematics paper following reports of paper leak, in the “interest of students”.

“Consequent to a preliminary evaluation of the impact of the reportedly leaked CBSE class 10 maths paper & keeping in mind the paramount interest of students, the CBSE has decided not to conduct a re-examination, even in the states of Delhi NCR and Haryana. Hence, no re-exam for class 10,” Education Secretary, Anil Swarup said.

The ministry had last week announced that the re-examination of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 economics paper would be held on April 25. It had said the Class 10 mathematics re-test if required, would be conducted only for Delhi-NCR and Haryana in July.

The announcement had come after the board received complaints that question papers of two subjects were leaked.