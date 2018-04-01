CBSE paper leak: Distressed students protest, government forgets these are potential voters of 2019 elections

When will we learn from our mistakes? We voted for a government which promised us a corruption-free country, but here are we again back to square one, still facing problems of corruption. The CBSE paper leak has shocked the entire nation, especially students across the country who were let down by their government, whom they think apparently were working towards their welfare.

The CBSE board, on Wednesday, announced that it will hold a re-examination of the leaked papers, and it has brought students’ worst nightmare come true. After making promises in 2014 of creating 1 crore jobs for young people, the youth in the country voted for the Modi-government, as they trusted them. But here we are after 4 years, the same youths are on streets asking for justice. The CBSE paper leak is somehow haunting Modi-government. Somehow they are still not aware of one thing some of these students will be voting in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The CBSE paper leak has brought up the issue of loopholes in the education system. This loophole is not because of under-qualified people are hired to look towards the education system, but it is due to corruption.

The whole incident happened on Tuesday evening (March 27), while the CBSE chairperson’s office received a copy of the leaked class X Maths paper that was scheduled for Wednesday (March 28). On March 26, Class XII CBSE students were left appalled following the rumours of their Economics paper being leaked on social media hours before the examination.

By not taking immediate steps of either changing the exam papers or cancelling the exam and immediately announcing that exams for the respective papers will be held later, CBSE failed in the governance part.

Well the government also lost the political plot when HRD Minister Prakash Javdekar called a press conference, and said that he called PM Narendra Modi and explained him the scenario, and the HRD Minister further added that with the help of technology the government would place a system “which is so foolproof that there is no leak”.

Why did the HRD Minister have to do this announcement? It could have been done by CBSE chief. While government just played a role of adding more woes to the distressed by saying will catch the culprit, they forget how are they going to do it while those corrupt officers still sitting in their offices, and eating the system slowly like leeches. The CBSE, which earlier had denied charges of the paper leak has now announced re-examinations, which proves that they are at fault. The government forgets one thing, distressed students of SSC (government job exam), CBSE students of 10 and 12 standards which have been on streets asking for justice, will next year become voters. And will these students vote for the same government which let them down?

Distressed students, farmers have come to streets, due to government failed to deliver promises. If the government fails to understand this distress, then the government should understand that these are voters who will vote next year, Will these distressed farmers, students and their parents vote for a government which fails to deliver promises? Only time will tell.